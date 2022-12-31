Simon® Announces Date For Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release And Conference Call

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced details for its fourth quarter earnings release and conference call.

Simon's financial and operational results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, will be released after the market close on February 6, 2023. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on February 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. Interested parties can join the call by dialing:

  • 1-877-423-9813 United States participants
  • 1-201-689-8573 Participants outside the United States
  • The conference ID for the call is "13735353."

An audio replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 6, 2023 until 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2023. The replay can be accessed within the United States by dialing 1-844-512-2921. Callers outside the U.S. can access the replay at 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is "13735353." The call will also be archived on investors.simon.com for approximately 90 days.

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SOURCE Simon

