COLMAR, Pa., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM, Financial), a leading aftermarket vehicle parts supplier, announced today the release of 400 new motor vehicle parts, 150 of which are first-to-the-aftermarket. These new releases continue Dorman’s industry-leading innovation that delivered more than 4,000 new products in 2022 alone.



All these new products advance Dorman’s mission of providing repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix passenger, commercial, and recreational vehicles with internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Among the new releases this month are several innovative Dorman OE FIX™ repair solutions designed to help save time, save money, and increase reliability.

New this month is a cost-saving OE FIX liftgate handle trim kit (97943) for more than half a million 2013-2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUVs. The tailgate trim on many of those vehicles tends to crack easily in cold weather or from collision impact, and the chrome veneer can become unsightly when it peels off. The Nissan factory replacement trim piece comes in several configurations and is costly, whether the vehicle is equipped with a backup camera or not. This Dorman tailgate applique offers a high-quality, less expensive alternative that looks just like the factory trim piece and is simple to install. Thanks to a creative removable panel, it is designed to be used with the existing hatch release button or backup camera if so equipped, and can restore the appearance of the tailgate trim without purchasing unnecessary additional replacement parts.

Dorman continues to grow its comprehensive line of OE FIX heater hose assemblies, engineering aluminum connectors in place of the original equipment plastic connectors that tend to develop cracks and leaks over time. This month, two new assemblies, 626-763 for 2011-2014 Ford F-150 and Lincoln Mark LT pickup trucks, and 626-752 for 2010-2013 Ford Transit vans, offer more than a combined one million repair opportunities. Like all Dorman’s OE FIX hose assemblies, these new parts include the clamps, brackets and protective coverings installers need for a more convenient and reliable repair.

The company is also adding to its growing lineup of loaded brake backing plates with new, aftermarket-exclusive coverage for almost 2 million 2011-2012 Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles (926-267). Dorman loaded backing plates are pre-assembled with the components required to make a complete parking brake repair and are designed to eliminate the frustrating, unpredictable work required to replace individual corroded components.

Other new product highlights for January 2023 include:

An OE FIX flexible stainless steel braided fuel line for 2006-2009 Chevrolet Equinox and Pontiac Torrent vehicles (819-813). Original-style hard fuel lines can be tough to route under these vehicles; Dorman OE FIX lines are stainless steel over flexible PTFE tubing, made to specific length, with new brackets and factory connectors for the easiest possible installation.

Two new first-to-aftermarket hub rotor and caliper bracket bolt kits designed to fit more than a combined one million Ford vehicles. The hardware in these convenient kits (966-005 and 966-006) is engineered to match the original equipment bolt design and stretch when torqued to provide specified clamping force.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 400 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

