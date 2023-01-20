Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at the Society for Critical Care Medicine 2023 Critical Care Congress

Oak Ridge, TN, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation ( DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will be presenting at the Society for Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) 2023 Critical Care Congress at the Moscone Center In San Francisco, CA from January 21 through the 24, 2023.

“This meeting is the premier critical care conference in the world and represents a significant opportunity for Daxor to expand our business within this specialty,” commented Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “In addition to the proven value our solutions provide to care teams and patients alike in heart failure, critical care is another important treatment focus where volume management is a demanding challenge to be met.”

Daxor’s Chief Scientific Officer Jonathan Feldschuh added, “We have strong evidence supporting the effectiveness of direct blood volume measurement to improve outcomes for patients in critical care. Peer-reviewed studies, including a randomized controlled trial, have demonstrated that, compared to standard care, actionable BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer) information changed surgical intensive care unit fluid and red blood cell interventions in 44% of cases, while reducing patient mortality by 66%, while also reducing patients’ length of stay and days on a ventilator.”

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #461.

About Society of Critical Care Medicine

The Society of Critical Care Medicine's (SCCM) 2023 Critical Care Congress is the solution for any critical care professional looking to acquire the latest knowledge and research. SCCM is a recognized leader in critical care education. The annual Congress has delivered an exceptional and comprehensive experience for over 50 years.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation ( DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bret Shapiro
Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR
516-222-2560
[email protected]

