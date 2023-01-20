HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced a poster titled “Advancement of Personalized Photopneumatic Therapy for Rapid, Visible Improvement In Patients Mild to Moderate Acne” was accepted at the ODAC Dermatology, Aesthetic & Surgical Conference held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida from January 12-15.



The objective of the clinical assessments was to evaluate, via photographs, changes in visible acne lesions and skin texture after a series of tailored photopneumatic therapy (PPT) treatments delivered to patients with mild-moderate acne.

Patients were recruited from two clinical sites in the United States, which included 10 male and female patients aged 14-55 years with inflammatory, comedonal and pustular lesions on the face. Patients were eligible to receive 4-6 in office photopneumatic treatments 1-2 weeks apart for 15 minutes per treatment. The duration of the treatments were tailored to each patient’s skin type, severity of acne and type of acne lesions.

Results from this study include:

All patients (n=10) experienced a visible reduction in comedones, pustules and inflammatory facial acne lesions;

Redness reduction and improvement in skin texture, pore size, and perilesional erythema were observed in treatment area(s);

Most patients responded with 2-3 treatments;

An adult female patient with persistent perioral acne experienced complete clearance;

Adverse effects were infrequent and limited to mild erythema, mild bruising, superficial erosions and temporary changes in pigmentation.



“We are pleased with the results of the clinical experience evaluation for patients suffering from moderate-severe acne,” stated Gilly S. Munavalli, MD, MHS, FACMS, Medical Director and founder of Dermatology, Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas in Charlotte, North Carolina, and author of the study. “Importantly, all patients experienced a visible reduction in comedones, pustules and inflammatory facial acne lesions, and we look forward to continuing to see positive outcomes from patients using the TheraClear ® X acne system.”

“The results from the clinical evaluation continue to highlight the efficacy and safety of the TheraClearX system for treating acne, and we would like to thank Drs. Munavalli, Smith and Smith for their contributions,” stated Bob Moccia, President and Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. “We continue to focus on delivering solutions to those who suffer from acne and other dermatologic conditions.”

About TheraClear ® X

TheraClearX is engineered and indicated specifically for the treatment of acne. By combining vacuum technology and intense broadband light (500nm-1200nm), TheraClearX shows significant promise in the fight against acne. For best results, it is recommended patients complete 4-6 treatment sessions (scheduled 1-2 weeks apart), dependent on acne severity. In-office treatments can be completed in 15-20 minutes.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and now the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

