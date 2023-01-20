LONDON, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC ( VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to provide a strategic investment, financing and development update for its wholly owned subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”).



Tembo and Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Limited (“Toyota Australia”) have now concluded the Design Services Agreement with Toyota Australia for the LandCruiser 70 Series. VivoPower and Toyota Australia will each continue to explore opportunities as part of their commitments to a sustainable future.

VivoPower has secured further bridge financing from its major shareholder, AWN Holdings Limited (“AWN”) of US$3 million, which will be used for Tembo’s growth, including the engineering, assembly and delivery of conversion kits. AWN has also agreed to amend the loan and bridge financing facilities terms so as to extend the repayment date by 18 months to 1 April 2025.

Tembo has also secured a strategic investment from a sustainability focused family office investor in the UAE, with an initial investment of up to €2 million to close by 31 March 2023. VivoPower will continue to retain a majority shareholding in Tembo.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, battery and microgrids, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations and personnel in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.

About Toyota Motor Corporation Australia

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation Japan, the world’s largest car manufacturer.

All trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

