The Bancorp, Inc. Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: TBBK) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results after market hours on Thursday, January 26, 2023, and invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its earnings results conference call on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

All interested parties can access the live conference call webcast by visiting The Bancorp site at www.thebancorp.com and clicking on the webcast link located on the home page or by dialing 1.888.396.8049, conference code 92735961. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the replay will be available following the live call via webcast on Bancorp’s website and telephonically until Friday, February 3, 2023 by dialing 1.877.674.7070, access code 735961#.

About The Bancorp
The+Bancorp%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, National Association provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech+Solutions, Institutional+Banking, Commercial+Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https%3A%2F%2Fthebancorp.com%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230112005517r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005517/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.