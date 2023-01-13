Baystate Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 982 stocks valued at a total of $1.09Bil. The top holdings were PRF(8.29%), IWY(7.18%), and IVV(6.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VIOV by 211,873 shares. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.25.

On 01/13/2023, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $169.56 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

The guru established a new position worth 189,814 shares in ARCA:VIOO, giving the stock a 3.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $179 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF traded for a price of $184.72 per share and a market cap of $2.25Bil. The stock has returned -9.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

During the quarter, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought 176,982 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 510,108. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.47.

On 01/13/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.29 per share and a market cap of $86.80Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VBR by 93,670 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.1.

On 01/13/2023, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $168.34 per share and a market cap of $25.25Bil. The stock has returned -4.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in BATS:ICSH by 270,114 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.74.

On 01/13/2023, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.16 per share and a market cap of $7.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

