RVW Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 150 stocks valued at a total of $785.00Mil. The top holdings were AVUS(9.23%), DGRW(4.67%), and QUAL(4.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RVW Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RVW Wealth, LLC bought 195,980 shares of NAS:ESGD for a total holding of 421,015. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.69.

On 01/13/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $70.41 per share and a market cap of $7.17Bil. The stock has returned -10.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

RVW Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDQ by 399,223 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.58.

On 01/13/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.59 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned -4.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, RVW Wealth, LLC bought 436,637 shares of NAS:BSCP for a total holding of 582,314. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.35.

On 01/13/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.33 per share and a market cap of $2.04Bil. The stock has returned -4.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

RVW Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IQLT by 283,291 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 01/13/2023, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $34.57 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -9.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

During the quarter, RVW Wealth, LLC bought 57,074 shares of BATS:TILT for a total holding of 149,711. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.1.

On 01/13/2023, FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund traded for a price of $155.94 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -12.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

