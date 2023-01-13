Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $269.00Mil. The top holdings were CRL(7.68%), ASGN(7.28%), and JKHY(7.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:JKHY by 24,226 shares. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.15.

On 01/13/2023, Jack Henry & Associates Inc traded for a price of $181.59 per share and a market cap of $13.25Bil. The stock has returned 6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jack Henry & Associates Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-book ratio of 9.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.36 and a price-sales ratio of 6.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought 22,490 shares of NYSE:GNRC for a total holding of 38,887. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.23.

On 01/13/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $113.55 per share and a market cap of $7.19Bil. The stock has returned -64.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 31,851-share investment in NAS:CIGI. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.63 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Colliers International Group Inc traded for a price of $99.51 per share and a market cap of $4.25Bil. The stock has returned -30.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colliers International Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.33, a price-book ratio of 8.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 15,680 shares in NAS:FIVE, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.31 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Five Below Inc traded for a price of $188.36 per share and a market cap of $10.46Bil. The stock has returned 4.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five Below Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-book ratio of 8.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 150,505 shares in NYSE:IMAX, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.04 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Imax Corp traded for a price of $16.48 per share and a market cap of $922.44Mil. The stock has returned -13.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Imax Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

