Please view Citi’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release on its website http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citigroup.com%2Fciti%2Finvestor.

Additional financial, statistical, and business-related information, as well as business and segment trends, are included in a Quarterly Financial Data Supplement. Both the earnings release and Citigroup’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Quarterly Financial Data Supplement are available on Citigroup’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citigroup.com%2Fciti%2Finvestor.

Citigroup will host a conference call today at 11:00 AM (ET). To attend the live webcast please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fcitigroup%2Fwebinars%2F3H9et4.cfm. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: %40Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005168/en/