Intellicheck%2C Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), a trusted industry leader in identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that CEO Bryan Lewis will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference taking place on January 18-19, 2023. Joining him at the conference will be CFO Jeff Ishmael.

The presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 19. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at Investors+-+Intellicheck.

CEO Lewis and CFO Ishmael will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19, 2023. To register for the presentation or to schedule one-on-one meetings, visit Sidoti+Investor+Conferences+%26mdash%3B+SIDOTI+%26amp%3B+Company. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

