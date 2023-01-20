BrightSphere to Report Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) will announce its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The Company will announce its results through a press release and related slide presentation at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

Dial-in

Toll Free Dial-in Number:

(888) 330-3451

International Dial-in Number:

(646) 960-0843

Conference ID:

2259293

Visit %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3Eir.bsig.com%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E for the webcast link(register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bsig.com or by:

Dial-in Replay

Toll Free Dial-in Number:

(800) 770-2030

International Dial-in Number:

(647) 362-9199

Conference ID:

2259293

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a global asset management holding company with one operating subsidiary, Acadian Asset Management, with approximately $83 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Through Acadian, BrightSphere offers institutional investors across the globe access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005708/en/

