Greenlabs gives speech at the Davos Forum on "Feeding 10 Billion: How Will We Eat in 2050?"

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea and COLOGNY, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2023

  • Greenlabs, an Agtech company selected as this year's WEF Global Innovator, will be delivering a speech at the Davos Forum on resolving food crisis through digital solutions.
  • The company plans to share its experiences with digital transformation for sustainable agriculture with leaders from around the world and discuss its global expansion plans.

SEOUL, South Korea and COLOGNY, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlabs will present strategies to address the food crisis, which will involve digital transformation of agriculture with data, in front of global leaders. The CEO of Greenlabs, Mr. Sang-hoon Shin, will participate in the Davos Forum in Switzerland (World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, WEF), which is a five-day event starting on the 16th.

Logo.jpg

On 19th, WEF has a scheduled session on " Feeding 10 Billion: How Will We Eat in 2050?" during which CEO Shin will be giving a speech on behalf of Greenlabs regarding the need for developing comprehensive and effective online solutions for all members of the agricultural community as the means to resolve the global food crisis. The aim of the event is to present ways to establish a sustainable food supply chain by forecasting supply and demand for agro-food products, maximizing resource efficiency and standardizing the agro-food system.

Additionally, Greenlabs will be having bilateral meetings with numerous officials from global agricultural companies, governments, and international organizations. The company will share information about its global platform services that involve farmers worldwide, and also talk about plans to expand services through collaborations with different organizations globally.

According to the CEO of Greenlabs, Mr. Sang-hoon Shin, he plans to "Promote ways to stabilize and establish the agri-food value chain by creating a global community through a digital platform." He also mentioned that "Greenlabs will play a significant role as a global innovator, acknowledged for its technology and ability to address the food crisis on the international stage."

The theme of this year's Davos Forum is 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World' with a special emphasis on energy and food issues. In the 'new era', raising awareness about ways to tackle energy and quantity shortages caused by various simultaneous crises such as climate change, COVID-19, and war in Ukraine, will be a major focus of discussion during the event.

About Greenlabs

With its vision of innovating humanity's food starting with agriculture, Greenlabs is taking the lead in digitalizing the agriculture and food industry for sustainable human life. It has transformed agricultural production and distribution and intends to convert all value chains from finance to trade so as to make them sustainable. Meanwhile, it is creating carbon-neutral solutions in the agrifood field so that it makes a better tomorrow for the world.

It has attracted investment about a cumulative total of 240 billion won in recognition of its success in digitalizing agriculture and its overwhelming potential in the market. The business operates the total agriculture data platform "Farm Morning," which has more than 900,000 members or over half of Korean farming households, and a platform for food material buyers called "Sinsunhi," which has over 30,000 members.

favicon.png?sn=CN86114&sd=2023-01-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenlabs-gives-speech-at-the-davos-forum-on-feeding-10-billion-how-will-we-eat-in-2050-301721202.html

SOURCE Greenlabs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN86114&Transmission_Id=202301130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN86114&DateId=20230113
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.