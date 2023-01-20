Nordson+Test+%26amp%3B+Inspection today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 24-26, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in California. The company will highlight the multi-award-winning CyberOptics SQ3000™+ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM, the M2 AOI system, the CyberOptics SE3000™ SPI system and Quadra 7 X-ray system in Booth #915.

The CyberOptics SQ3000%2B all-in-one solution for AOI, SPI and CMM offers a combination of unmatched high accuracy and high speed, with an even higher resolution Multi-Reflection Suppression® (MRS®) sensor that inhibits reflection-based distortions caused by shiny components and specular surfaces. The system is specifically designed for high-end applications including advanced packaging, mini-LED, advanced SMT, 008004/0201 SPI, socket metrology and other challenging CMM applications.

The M2+AOI+system offers high-speed inspection and exceptional defect coverage with advanced megapixel technology. With high resolution and telecentric optics, the M2 provides complete inspection for wire bonds, die placement, SMT components and substrates.

The new Dual-Mode MRS sensor in the CyberOptics SE3000%26trade%3B+SPI+system provides maximum flexibility for dedicated solder paste inspection applications, with one mode for high-speed inspection and another mode for high resolution inspection. The new sensor is an extension of the proprietary MRS sensor portfolio that provides industry-leading performance in semiconductor and SMT markets. The SE3000 is ideal for measuring height, area, volume, registration and bridging, as well as detecting insufficient paste, excess height, smear, offset and more.

The company will also showcase the Quadra+7+X-ray+system. At the cutting edge of X-ray inspection performance, Quadra 7 shows features and defects as small as 0.1µm non-destructively, with the ultimate image quality and magnification. Ideal for root cause failure, wire bond integrity checking, component cracking, MEMs inspection and wafer level components including TSV and wafer bumps. Quadra 7 is the X-ray inspection and failure analysis tool of choice in a wide range of industries, including electronics packaging and wafer level manufacturing, automotive, energy and aerospace electronics inspection, and medical device and LED fabrication.

For more information, visit www.cyberoptics.com and www.nordson.com.

About Nordson TEST & INSPECTION

Nordson TEST & INSPECTION offers its customers a robust product portfolio, including Acoustic, Optical and Manual X-ray Inspection, Autonomous X-ray Inspection, X-ray Component Counting and Nordson X-ray Technologies. Nordson TEST & INSPECTION is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or www.facebook.com%2Fnordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005088/en/