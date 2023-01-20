As part of its commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced its annual application process for certified diverse-owned suppliers. The program is designed to identify and support diverse-owned suppliers looking to grow their business with Albertsons Cos. and its stores.

The application process is open to certified diverse-owned suppliers, which include individual, small and mid-size businesses that are at least 51% owned, controlled and operated by women, Black, indigenous and people of color, LGBTQ+, veterans or people with disabilities who can offer products that appeal to the varied tastes and preferences of a diverse customer base.

The Albertsons Cos. Supplier Diversity Program also works with diverse businesses to overcome various barriers to entry. For many small and medium-sized businesses, access to working capital is critical to ensuring their operations grow and thrive. Through a collaboration with C2FO, diverse-owned businesses can receive early payment terms on approved invoices, unlocking access to low-cost capital on demand.

“We believe that when we support and work with underrepresented businesses, we create an inviting grocery store experience that brings people together around the joys of food,” said Monique Lanaux, GVP and Chief Talent & Diversity Officer. “Diverse suppliers enable us to continually deliver product innovation and cultural relevance to our shelves, ensuring our curated local assortments are inclusive of the diverse communities we proudly serve.”

Qualified diverse business owners interested in having their products considered for one or more of Albertsons Cos. banners such as Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and Shaw’s should submit their application online at rangeme.com%2Falbertsonsdiversityprogram23 by Jan. 23.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, the Company operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

