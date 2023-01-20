Enterprises in the U.S. are benefiting from growing investments in developer training by AWS, which remains the country’s most-used public cloud provider, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. finds that AWS is providing stronger support for its developer ecosystem through free, ongoing training, a move that has eased the shortage of skilled cloud resources in the U.S. and made the company more competitive.

The U.S. remains AWS’s biggest market, with 70 percent of U.S. public cloud customers using AWS, ISG says. For many U.S. enterprises, AWS forms the foundation of multi-cloud environments that also include features supplied by Google and Microsoft. AWS is offering more training for both enterprise and service provider developers to keep the market current on its evolving technologies.

“To remain the first choice of many U.S. companies, AWS is investing in skills development,” said Bernie Hoecker, ISG partner and Enterprise Cloud Transformation leader. “A thriving ecosystem drives ongoing use and adoption of its platform.”

Google and Microsoft are challenging AWS by introducing highly advanced tools for analytics, AI and machine learning in the cloud, ISG says. These offerings, including tools from Google’s DeepMind and Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, often enter the mix first in the U.S., traditionally an early adopter of cloud technologies.

U.S. companies in some sectors are also beginning to adopt industry clouds, which are tuned to requirements in specific fields, such as health care, the report says. AWS is a first mover in this area, building on expertise in areas such as cloud governance that it has developed over years of experience. Service providers are helping clients implement these platforms. Demand is highest at large enterprises that are mature cloud users, especially in the U.S., the report says.

“As companies in specialized industries look for cloud implementations that meet their specific needs, the market for AWS consulting services is growing,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

Managed services has become the fastest-growing part of the AWS provider ecosystem, with clients seeking strong cloud security features and automated cloud management, the report says. AWS migration services are also increasingly in demand, as large enterprises face a critical and complex task when they move essential data and processes to the cloud.

The report also explores other trends affecting the AWS ecosystem in the U.S., including the migration of SAP workloads to AWS and the growing popularity of AWS IoT services.

For more insights into the cloud challenges faced by U.S. enterprises, and advice on how best to address them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 55 providers across six quadrants: AWS Managed Services, AWS SAP Workloads, AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Services, AWS Migration Services and AWS Consulting Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCLTech, Infosys, LTI, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all six quadrants. It names Tech Mahindra as a Leader in five quadrants and Rackspace Technology as a Leader in four quadrants. DXC Technology, Hexaware and PwC are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Genpact and Mindtree are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Persistent Systems is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in three quadrants. DXC Technology, LTIMindtree and Mphasis are named as Rising Stars in two quadrants each, and Hexaware, Kyndryl and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Hexaware, Mphasis and Persistent.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005225/en/