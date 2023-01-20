Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) announced today the launch of a new fleet of e-bikes in Miami-Dade County, as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance vehicle availability and profitability in high-profit margin areas. This new fleet of e-bikes, which will complement the existing fleet of over 250 e-scooters, will provide residents and visitors with additional sustainable and accessible transportation options for their everyday intra-urban travels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005273/en/

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)

As Miami-Dade continues to grow, Helbiz is committed to improving the county's public transportation network by offering eco-friendly alternatives. The new 200 e-bikes are equipped with powerful electric motors, making it easy for riders to navigate the streets, and the company's app allows riders to locate, pay for, and track their trips in real-time.

"We're excited to expand our presence in Miami-Dade and enhance the county's transportation network," said Sam Ehsani, Head of Operations in NA for Helbiz. "E-bikes are widely perceived as more accessible to a wider audience, especially those who may have difficulty using e-scooters. We're confident that our new fleet will be a valuable addition to the county's transportation options."

The new e-bike fleet will be available for use starting Sunday, January 15th. Helbiz encourages residents and visitors to try them out and experience the benefits of our electric micro-mobility solutions.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005273/en/