JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2732 stocks valued at a total of $266.98Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.90%), AAPL(3.76%), and AMZN(2.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC reduced their investment in NAS:LPLA by 2,195,371 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.71.

On 01/13/2023, LPL Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $227.25 per share and a market cap of $18.13Bil. The stock has returned 29.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-book ratio of 9.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 6,377,103 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 01/13/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $96.518 per share and a market cap of $982.11Bil. The stock has returned -40.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.32, a price-book ratio of 7.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC bought 7,346,577 shares of NYSE:SCHW for a total holding of 12,455,406. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.43.

On 01/13/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $82.17 per share and a market cap of $153.32Bil. The stock has returned -11.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-book ratio of 5.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 7.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 4,274,492 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 01/13/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $91.66 per share and a market cap of $1,181.02Bil. The stock has returned -34.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-book ratio of 4.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC bought 6,597,092 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 15,130,219. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.15.

On 01/13/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $70.445 per share and a market cap of $113.61Bil. The stock has returned -47.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

