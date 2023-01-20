CHESAPEAKE, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") ( GWAV), a leading operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, is pleased to announce it is now operating a metal processing and equipment maintenance hub in Chesapeake, VA.



Greenwave expects its profit margins on the metal processed through its Chesapeake facility will increase by 20-25% as a result of the Company preparing metal for steel mills, stripping wire and non-ferrous metals, and cutting metals to the proper size for shipping both international and domestic.





The Company’s Chesapeake location is optimally located in the heart of Hampton Roads’ maritime industry, with access to both the interstate and the Elizabeth River. Greenwave believes this facility provides the Company the infrastructure to continue its rapid expansion.

Greenwave expects to open a 14th metal recycling facility in Richmond, VA in the coming weeks.

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. (“Empire”), is a leading operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. At these facilities, Empire collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) for recycling. Steel is one of the world’s most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times while offering significant economic and environmental benefits when compared with virgin materials. For more information, please visit https://www.greenwavetechnologysolutions.com/. Check us out on all social media platforms: https://twitter.com/greenwavegwav, https://www.instagram.com/greenwavegwav and https://www.youtube.com/@greenwavetechnologysolutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, margin expansion and cashflow projections. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

757-966-1432

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02e59878-055e-41df-8b64-3c8235d08144