Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Flagstop Car Wash (Flagstop) on its recapitalization and growth capital investment by Garnett Station Partners, LLC (Garnett Station). Flagstop is a rapidly expanding express car wash platform with 14 locations in Central Virginia. The transaction was led by Jershon+Jones and Matt Williamson of the Harris Williams Transportation+%26amp%3B+Logistics+%28T%26amp%3BL%29+Group.

“This transaction represents another marquee deal in the highly attractive car wash sector. Flagstop is a premier regional platform that is well-positioned for long-term growth. We are incredibly excited about the partnership between Flagstop and Garnett Station and look forward to seeing their continued success together,” said Jershon Jones, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Flagstop was founded over 40 years ago in Chester, Virginia by Bob Schrum. Jamie Nester, Craig Marable, and Derek Haynes acquired the company in late 2016 and have successfully grown Flagstop into the leading express car wash platform in the greater Richmond, Virginia market with 14 existing locations. The company is fueled by a highly recognizable brand and a multi-pronged growth strategy that has driven tremendous results. Flagstop is well-positioned to continue to capitalize on strong industry tailwinds and its market leadership.

Garnett Station is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages $1.85 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience, and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite, and manage investments. Core sectors include food and beverage, health and wellness, automotive, and business services. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability.

