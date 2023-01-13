Profit Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were RS(4.62%), FICO(3.99%), and FWRD(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Profit Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 121,128-share investment in NYSE:POLY. Previously, the stock had a 3.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.81 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Plantronics Inc traded for a price of $39.82 per share and a market cap of $1.75Bil. The stock has returned 23.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plantronics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 84.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Profit Investment Management, LLC bought 38,992 shares of NYSE:LOB for a total holding of 76,181. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.87.

On 01/13/2023, Live Oak Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $31.94 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned -62.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Profit Investment Management, LLC bought 40,695 shares of NAS:SCSC for a total holding of 61,964. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.21.

On 01/13/2023, ScanSource Inc traded for a price of $31.94 per share and a market cap of $809.63Mil. The stock has returned -7.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ScanSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Profit Investment Management, LLC bought 150,007 shares of NYSE:UA for a total holding of 380,095. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.83.

On 01/13/2023, Under Armour Inc traded for a price of $9.98 per share and a market cap of $4.79Bil. The stock has returned -39.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Under Armour Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Profit Investment Management, LLC bought 13,267 shares of NAS:NUVA for a total holding of 71,342. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.47.

On 01/13/2023, NuVasive Inc traded for a price of $44.74 per share and a market cap of $2.34Bil. The stock has returned -20.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NuVasive Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

