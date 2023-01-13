Evanson Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3483 GREENFIELD PLACE CARMEL, CA 93923

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 254 stocks valued at a total of $834.16Bil. The top holdings were PHYS(10.92%), DFAC(9.95%), and DFAX(7.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evanson Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 32,484-share investment in NYSE:WPC. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.57 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $83.29 per share and a market cap of $17.33Bil. The stock has returned 9.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.55 and a price-sales ratio of 11.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAX by 84,013 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.24.

On 01/13/2023, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.01 per share and a market cap of $5.32Bil. The stock has returned -13.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

The guru sold out of their 68,872-share investment in ARCA:TBT. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.87 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury ProShares 2x Shares traded for a price of $27.78 per share and a market cap of $683.58Mil. The stock has returned 57.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 30,492 shares in NAS:VYMI, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.12 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $63.2252 per share and a market cap of $5.41Bil. The stock has returned -5.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

The guru established a new position worth 72,592 shares in BATS:DFIC, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.46 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.87 per share and a market cap of $2.43Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.