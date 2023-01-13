StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 277 stocks valued at a total of $863.00Mil. The top holdings were ECL(10.60%), VTI(3.66%), and SPY(3.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC bought 111,326 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 369,999. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 01/13/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.14 per share and a market cap of $41.18Bil. The stock has returned -3.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 19,120 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 01/13/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $152.89 per share and a market cap of $270.37Bil. The stock has returned 18.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-book ratio of 16.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC bought 26,194 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 38,839. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 01/13/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.665 per share and a market cap of $13.09Bil. The stock has returned -1.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 19,614 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.59.

On 01/13/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $113.18 per share and a market cap of $197.09Bil. The stock has returned -11.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-book ratio of 5.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC bought 11,536 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 47,711. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.52.

On 01/13/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $185.75 per share and a market cap of $54.36Bil. The stock has returned -12.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

