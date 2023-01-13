SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $264.00Mil. The top holdings were BX(15.86%), AAPL(6.29%), and EPD(5.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,303,696-share investment in NYSE:VYGG. Previously, the stock had a 4.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.96 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Vy Global Growth traded for a price of $10.05 per share and a market cap of $722.34Mil. The stock has returned 2.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vy Global Growth has a price-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -904.40.

During the quarter, SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC bought 59,182 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 255,146. The trade had a 3.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 01/13/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $278.615 per share and a market cap of $150.75Bil. The stock has returned -26.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a price-book ratio of 5.96.

During the quarter, SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC bought 113,314 shares of NYSE:BX for a total holding of 532,419. The trade had a 2.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.85.

On 01/13/2023, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $85.05 per share and a market cap of $62.58Bil. The stock has returned -24.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-book ratio of 8.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 38,643-share investment in BATS:IGV. Previously, the stock had a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.17 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $263.75 per share and a market cap of $4.43Bil. The stock has returned -25.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a price-book ratio of 5.96.

The guru sold out of their 255,400-share investment in NAS:CIBR. Previously, the stock had a 2.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.49 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF traded for a price of $38.26 per share and a market cap of $4.44Bil. The stock has returned -20.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a price-book ratio of 4.89.

