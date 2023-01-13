Schwab Charitable Fund recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $599.00Mil. The top holdings were NVDA(85.86%), BABA(3.82%), and PDCE(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Schwab Charitable Fund’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Schwab Charitable Fund bought 95,225 shares of NYSE:RBLX for a total holding of 261,164. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.36.

On 01/13/2023, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $33.29 per share and a market cap of $20.00Bil. The stock has returned -59.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 46.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.58 and a price-sales ratio of 8.87.

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced their investment in NYSE:LII by 2,205 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $238.04.

On 01/13/2023, Lennox International Inc traded for a price of $251.95 per share and a market cap of $8.97Bil. The stock has returned -14.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennox International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Schwab Charitable Fund bought 5,239 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 18,578. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 01/13/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.82 per share and a market cap of $30.38Bil. The stock has returned -14.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

The guru established a new position worth 7,294 shares in ARCA:SPYV, giving the stock a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.75 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $40.84 per share and a market cap of $16.01Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

The guru established a new position worth 3,450 shares in NAS:TTD, giving the stock a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.9 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, The Trade Desk Inc traded for a price of $46.09 per share and a market cap of $22.56Bil. The stock has returned -39.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 576.57 and a price-sales ratio of 15.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

