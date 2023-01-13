Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

519 MAIN STREET, STE 100 EVANSVILLE, IN 47708

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $307.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(13.51%), LRGF(11.03%), and EFV(5.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 66,010-share investment in ARCA:IJS. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.01 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $98.11 per share and a market cap of $7.32Bil. The stock has returned -6.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

During the quarter, Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC bought 52,169 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 147,915. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 01/13/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $100.64 per share and a market cap of $68.87Bil. The stock has returned -9.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

During the quarter, Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC bought 49,710 shares of BATS:EFG for a total holding of 183,469. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.57.

On 01/13/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $90.0073 per share and a market cap of $10.47Bil. The stock has returned -13.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 34,712 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 01/13/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.87 per share and a market cap of $23.65Bil. The stock has returned -8.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFV by 55,859 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 01/13/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $48.8245 per share and a market cap of $16.25Bil. The stock has returned -4.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.