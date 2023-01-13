Austin Asset Management Co Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7200 N. MOPAC EXPWY AUSTIN, TX 78731

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $277.71Bil. The top holdings were DFAC(34.61%), CASH(10.71%), and DFUS(10.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought 41,171 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 4,321,709. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 01/13/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.34 per share and a market cap of $17.03Bil. The stock has returned -10.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

During the quarter, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought 19,430 shares of ARCA:DFUV for a total holding of 394,475. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.52.

On 01/13/2023, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $34.84 per share and a market cap of $8.49Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

During the quarter, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought 14,492 shares of ARCA:DFUS for a total holding of 739,961. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.

On 01/13/2023, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $43.15 per share and a market cap of $5.75Bil. The stock has returned -13.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

During the quarter, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought 20,697 shares of ARCA:DFIV for a total holding of 132,075. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.58.

On 01/13/2023, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $32.3852 per share and a market cap of $4.76Bil. The stock has returned -7.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a price-book ratio of 0.93.

The guru sold out of their 1,661-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.56 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $317.608 per share and a market cap of $700.81Bil. The stock has returned -1.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 70.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.