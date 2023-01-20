Liberty+Latin+America+Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) is proud of the impact its employees have made as part of its third annual Mission Week volunteer initiative. Linked to the United Nations International Volunteer Day on December 5, 2022, employees from across the region came together and contributed over 7,000 hours of volunteer service. Activities were conducted in support of the Company’s four Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars: Learning, Environment, Access, and Disaster Relief.

Efforts took place fromDecember 5 – 9, 2022and had over 1,700 employees across 20 countries come together to serve communities across Latin America and the Caribbean.

As a result of this initiative, Liberty Latin America’s employees contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours of in-person and virtual service. The activities included engaging over 7,300 students through different learning activities, planting more than 1,200 trees, collecting over 5,800 pounds of garbage in support of environmental sustainability, and donating more than 470 electronic devices to provide greater digital access.

Michael Coakley, VP, Head of Communications, Liberty Latin America, said, "Liberty Latin America’s Mission Week is an important initiative when our colleagues from across the region come together to make a difference in our local communities. Each year our contributions grow and more of our people get involved in our CSR activities focused on supporting learning, taking care of the environment, enabling digital access, and providing disaster relief. This is a testament to who we are and highlights our commitment to giving back in the communities where we live and operate. I am thankful to all those who enthusiastically volunteered their time to make a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people across our region.”

Liberty Latin America's Mission Week provides the opportunity for employees to work closely with the Company’s charitable foundations: Cable+%26amp%3B+Wireless+Charitable+Foundation, Cable+%26amp%3B+Wireless+Panama+Foundation, Jamaica+Flow+Foundation, and Liberty+Puerto+Rico+Foundation in addition to nearly 70 partners across the region to extend support in the communities.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

