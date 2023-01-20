EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp ( ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call:



Earnings Release: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET Conference Call: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. ET Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (844) 200-6205; International: (929) 526-1599; Access code 379396 Webcast: Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Webcast Replay: Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until midnight ET on January 23, 2024, via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Telephone Replay: U.S. (866) 813-9403; International: +44 (204) 525-0658; Access code 104806. The replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight ET on February 7, 2023

About Old National

Old National Bancorp ( ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $27 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years. Since its founding, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy Schoettlin (812) 465-7269

Investors: Lynell Walton (812) 464-1366