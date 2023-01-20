NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Mark Levin conducted a live interview with former President Donald J. Trump for his radio program “The Mark Levin Show” and publicly reacted to the disclosure of classified documents found at an office formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at Biden’s Wilmington Delaware residence.

Trump said the classified documents found at Mar-A-Lago were secured, while those at Biden’s home and office were not. And he thinks more classified documents will be found. Trump said:

“We had a very well-guarded situation whereas you look at where they’re finding these documents in an office with no security, or in a garage with absolutely no security in a house that wasn’t even owned by him [Biden], it was owned by Hunter. And I think you’re gonna find a lot more because in Delaware I understand they have a tremendous stash of documents.”

Trump also referenced Biden’s connection with the University of Pennsylvania, saying that China paid the university $55 million, of which $1 million was paid by the University to Biden. Trump said:

“China gave $55 million to the University of Pennsylvania, where I went – I went to the Wharton School of Finance at Penn – and I’m disappointed in them as a school. But China was paying through that money, Biden got a million dollars a year. For a think tank, if you can believe it. So, they paid Biden a million dollars a year out of the money that China gave. Now if China wants to see those documents, I’m sure they would say ‘come on, let me show you’.”

Trump charged that Biden did not have authority to possess documents as a Vice President but as President, Trump did. Trump said:

“Biden took them [the documents], and as vice president, he doesn’t have the rights to do this. And what he did is very, you know, it’s a very serious problem, a very serious problem. But it’s not a problem for me. I’m allowed to do that.”

The former President said that when it was disclosed that documents were found at Biden’s home and former office, it changed the complexion of the treatment Trump was receiving. Trump said:

“When all of these documents started coming out and Biden had them, it really changed the complexion and the intensity that they were showing to me. Because you know what they did is, I don’t say was far worse, I did nothing wrong. What they did is not good, what they did is bad.”

After a six-year court battle, Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020 were released to the House Ways and Means Committee, which made them public in late December. Trump said:

“After a number of years, very unfair, they were able to get my taxes. It shouldn’t have been allowed, but the Supreme Court allowed them to do that. And they did it, they went through them, and that was it.”

The interviewed aired live during last night's (January 12) broadcast of the "The Mark Levin Show"

Audio of the former President’s comments can be found below:

