Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of MeridianBet Group to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqCM: GMGI). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Golden Matrix is acquiring MeridianBet for cash and stock consideration valued at approximately $300 million. KSF is seeking to determine whether the transaction and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

