As pet ownership levels in the United States continue to reach new heights, MetLife Pet Insurance announced today it will partner with one of the world’s most legendary pets, Snoopy, to build greater awareness of the critical importance of pet health insurance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005241/en/

While there are over 90 million families with pets in the U.S. today, less than 3% of those pets are insured. The company’s partnership with Charlie Brown’s iconic dog aims to change this by educating the nation’s pet parents about the benefits of pet protection for safeguarding their personal finances and improving animal well-being.

“MetLife is committed to building a more confident future for our customers and their loved ones – which we know also means their pets,” said Brian Jorgensen, head of Pet Insurance at MetLife. “As we grow, we’ve engaged an old friend and perhaps one of the world’s most well-known pets, Snoopy, to ensure we’re furthering this mission by raising pet insurance visibility and education.”

The benefits of MetLife Pet Insurance

Amid growing economic uncertainties, pet owners have faced rising care costs and difficult tradeoffs leading many to struggle financially. According to MetLife+research, 84% of pet parents reported increased pet care costs in 2022, and another 50% were concerned rising costs will prevent them from being able to be a pet parent in the future. In addition to rising prices for routine care and pet necessities, pet parents can find themselves faced with exorbitant bills they cannot afford following emergency vet visits, surgeries, or long-term hospitalizations.

Since introducing MetLife Pet Insurance in 2020, MetLife has become the leading pet health insurance provider in the workplace, offering affordable products with a range of unique features, including 24/7 vet access over virtual chat, family plans covering multiple pets under one policy, and no breed exclusions or upper age limits. Plans also offer chronic condition care, coverage for exam fees, and no lifetime or per-incident limits. This extensive coverage means pets can get the care they need to live long, healthy lives – and pet parents can remain worry-free about affording their pet’s care.

Accessing pet insurance can be as simple as visiting www.metlife.com%2Fpetinsurance or reviewing the benefits offered at work. Employers are increasingly making pet health insurance available to employees to support the well-being of all family members and this distribution channel is projected to grow. According to MetLife’s 20th Annual Employee Benefit Trends Study (EBTS), 65% of employees with pets are currently interested in their employer offering pet insurance.

The mission to increase pet insurance awareness

MetLife and Snoopy had a more than 30-year partnership through 2016. MetLife entered the pet insurance category in 2020, prompting a review of how to best address the need for consumer recognition of this fast-emerging category. Establishing a new relationship with the beloved beagle was a clear solution to addressing the significant need for driving awareness and understanding in the marketplace.

“We are excited to reconnect with our friends at MetLife to focus on this new effort to drive awareness of pet insurance in the U.S.,” said Tim Erickson, executive vice president, Peanuts Worldwide. “The power of the Peanuts characters – especially Snoopy – endures, and we feel confident they will lend a helping hand to MetLife's Pet Insurance endeavors.”

“Pet insurance protects pet owners against the unexpected – which means pets get the care they need, and pet parents can stay worry-free. The challenge is that not enough people know this benefit exists in their company plan," said Jorgensen. “The interest is there – our research proves it. But there’s a clear lack of understanding of what pet insurance can do or help cover. This partnership aims to change that.”

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions, LLC

MetLife Pet coverage is underwritten by Metropolitan General Insurance Company, a Rhode Island company, or Independence American Insurance Company, a Delaware company. MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC is the administrator for this coverage. The entity may operate under an alternate, assumed, or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions as approved, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota), MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois). For more information, visit www.metlife.com%2Fpetinsurance.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd. (TSX:WILD), 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005241/en/