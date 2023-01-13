SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $358.00Mil. The top holdings were EDU(27.26%), GNW(14.14%), and VEON(11.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 13,922,913 shares in NYSE:SOL, giving the stock a 17.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.4 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, ReneSola Ltd traded for a price of $5.335 per share and a market cap of $358.17Mil. The stock has returned -13.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ReneSola Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 79.48 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 601,601 shares. The trade had a 10.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 01/13/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.165 per share and a market cap of $18.48Bil. The stock has returned -3.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:GNW by 1,974,622 shares. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.04.

On 01/13/2023, Genworth Financial Inc traded for a price of $5.335 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned 21.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genworth Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-book ratio of 0.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:EDU by 200,000 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.84.

On 01/13/2023, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc traded for a price of $42.3301 per share and a market cap of $7.21Bil. The stock has returned 137.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 386,387 shares in NYSE:DOLE, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.89 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Dole PLC traded for a price of $10.33 per share and a market cap of $981.25Mil. The stock has returned -21.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dole PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

