STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 Tice Boulevard Suite 130 Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 247 stocks valued at a total of $394.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.28%), LMT(3.23%), and JNJ(2.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 84,919 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.23 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.545 per share and a market cap of $7.89Bil. The stock has returned 1.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru established a new position worth 328,200 shares in NAS:ROIC, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.5 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp traded for a price of $15.395 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned -18.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 24.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC bought 32,327 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 65,219. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.66.

On 01/13/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $134.2475 per share and a market cap of $2,132.17Bil. The stock has returned -21.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-book ratio of 42.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.49 and a price-sales ratio of 5.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 188,376 shares in ARCA:FUMB, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.91 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF traded for a price of $19.975 per share and a market cap of $352.56Mil. The stock has returned 0.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 66,971-share investment in NAS:CMCSA. Previously, the stock had a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.41 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $38.915 per share and a market cap of $167.85Bil. The stock has returned -22.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

