3 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation announced today that it has moved into the No. 3 overall spot on Newsweek's 2023 list of America's Most Responsible Companies (up from No. 4 overall in 2021). The annual recognition, acknowledging the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industries, is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list can be viewed here.

This public recognition ultimately reflects our lifelong passion for "doing the right thing" ever since our company was founded 111 years ago."

"We feel incredibly honored and humbled to be named among the three most responsible companies in America," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "While a tremendous amount of work has been done over this past year in the area of environmental sustainability, governance and social responsibility, this public recognition ultimately reflects our lifelong passion for "doing the right thing" ever since our company was founded 111 years ago."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Social Responsibility Reports, Sustainability Reports, as well as an independent survey. The results are focused on company performance across environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. This year, Whirlpool Corporation received its exemplary ranking due in part to continued progress on its ESG commitments.

During 2022, Whirlpool Corporation built on its decades long commitment to sustainability, citizenship and Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, and received several external recognitions for those efforts, including:

  • Named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the 12th consecutive year
  • Named to Forbes' 2022 List of "World's Best Employers"
  • Received a perfect 100 score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality for the 19th year
  • Recognized as a leader in creating an inclusive workplace in Seramount's 2022 Inclusion Index

To learn more about Whirlpool Corporation and its ESG strategy, approach and progress on commitments, please see its Corporate Sustainability Report here.

