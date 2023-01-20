NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Originally published by Financial Times on ft.com

CARE's Ignite Program is one such gender-focussed programme, and it proved to be a salvation for Vietnam-based Thao when the storefront floristry business she opened in 2018 was hit hard by the pandemic. She didn't have the funds to make the pivot needed to survive. Through CARE's Ignite Program - a partnership with the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth - Thao was able to obtain affordable financing through the programme's access to essential digital tools and training, which helped her expand her business to online sales.

Image courtesy of Vera Rubtsova

