FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Portland, Oregon. The company was originally established in 1975 by Joe Freguson and Norb Wellman and has grown from its inception to now operate with 43 total employees of which 20 are investment professionals. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management conducts its research internally and externally, utilizing an active process to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, investing in companies across all capitalizations and benchmarking its performance against a variety of S&P, NAREIT, and MSCI indexes. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, energy, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations an average of just under 20 quarters, although Ferguson Wellman Capital Management only holds its top 10 allocations for 2.1 quarters on average. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, in the most recent quarter, has had a turnover rate of approximately 11.1%. The company manages over $4.3 billion in total assets under management spread across over 2,400 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with the company’s total managed assets growing significantly from $2.2 billion back in 2010 to approaching twice that amount today. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over a third of its clientele and almost two thirds of its total assets, and also provides services to pension and profit sharing plans, charities, and corporations and other businesses, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 312 stocks valued at a total of $3.78Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.95%), AAPL(4.73%), and GOOGL(3.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 131,822 shares in NYSE:AVB, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201.79 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, AvalonBay Communities Inc traded for a price of $167.85 per share and a market cap of $23.48Bil. The stock has returned -30.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AvalonBay Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.97 and a price-sales ratio of 9.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MAS by 456,168 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.05.

On 01/13/2023, Masco Corp traded for a price of $52 per share and a market cap of $11.73Bil. The stock has returned -21.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Masco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 150,927 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 01/13/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $168.99 per share and a market cap of $415.72Bil. The stock has returned -36.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-book ratio of 19.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.38 and a price-sales ratio of 14.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC bought 347,986 shares of NYSE:FTV for a total holding of 664,544. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.03.

On 01/13/2023, Fortive Corp traded for a price of $67.43 per share and a market cap of $23.86Bil. The stock has returned -7.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BXP by 220,840 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.99.

On 01/13/2023, Boston Properties Inc traded for a price of $71.2 per share and a market cap of $11.16Bil. The stock has returned -40.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

