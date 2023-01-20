CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the parent company of CrossFirst Bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM E.T. The results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Monday, January 23, 2023.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (833) 630-1956 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-1837 and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares call.

This event will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fjmnnrip7. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.

For those unable to join the presentation, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 and enter the replay access code 6033374. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-0088 and enter the same access code. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company’s website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.crossfirstbankshares.com%2F.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families.

