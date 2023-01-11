Regulus Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced the grant of an inducement stock option to Claire Padgett, Ph.D. and to Rekha Garg, M.D., M.S., on January 11, 2023 in connection with their respective appointments as Regulus' Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations and Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Regulatory. The grants in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) are an inducement material to Dr. Padgett's and Dr. Garg's acceptance of employment with Regulus.

regulus_logo_finalnew_Logo.jpg

In connection with their hiring, each of Dr. Padgett and Dr. Garg received an option to purchase 120,000 shares of Regulus' common stock, with an exercise price of $1.48 per share, which is equal to the fair market value on the grant date. The option has a 10-year term and vests over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on December 1, 2023, which is one year following the date of commencement of vesting and the remaining 75% vesting ratably over the succeeding thirty-six months, subject to their continuous service through each vesting date, and subject to the terms and conditions of Regulus' Inducement Plan and stock option grant notice and agreement thereunder.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA.

favicon.png?sn=NY86678&sd=2023-01-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regulus-reports-inducement-grant-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301721675.html

SOURCE Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY86678&Transmission_Id=202301131605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY86678&DateId=20230113
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.