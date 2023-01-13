Teri Bariquit to Retire as Nordstrom Chief Merchandising Officer

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2023

After 37 years with the company, Teri Bariquit will be retiring from her role as chief merchandising officer

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced that Chief Merchandising Officer Teri Bariquit is retiring. To ensure a smooth transition, Teri will remain in her role until the company identifies her successor.

Throughout her 37-year career at Nordstrom, Bariquit has held a variety of leadership roles across the company's merchandising organization, supporting inventory audit, merchandising technology, planning and more before becoming the company's first-ever chief merchandising officer in 2019. During her tenure, Bariquit has transformed the company's approach to merchandising, leading the development of a digital-first, omnichannel strategy designed to meet the needs of Nordstrom customers, growing the company's unowned inventory models and supporting significant growth within its designer business. Under her leadership, the company has made critical investments in technology and organizational design within merchandising to fuel its long-term growth.

"We're extremely grateful for the contributions Teri has made to our company over the past 37 years," said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom. "From her earliest days with the company, Teri has lived our values and led with courage and purpose. During her tenure, she's transformed every element of our merchandising organization and positioned our merchandising team for continued success. The impact Teri has made on our company will last well into the future, and I appreciate the thoughtful approach she has taken to planning her retirement. We wish her the best as she begins this next chapter."

"It has been a privilege to spend my career at Nordstrom and work alongside such a talented team – one with a relentless focus on providing customers with the most relevant and inspirational products from the world's best brands," Bariquit said. "I'm confident in the team and strategy that are in place and excited about what's ahead for Nordstrom."

Nordstrom has commenced an internal and external search process to identify Bariquit's successor.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

