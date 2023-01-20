Actelis to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Conference on January 18th, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, today announced that Tuvia Barlev, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Yoav Efron, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will be presenting at the Sidoti January Micro-Cap Virtual Conference.

Actelis management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 18 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern time.
The presentation will be webcasted and available for replay here.

Actelis management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. Please contact a representative at Sidoti & Company LLC or directly request a meeting through the conference webpage to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Actelis during the conference.

The event will be held on January 18th and 19th, 2023 and is hosted virtually by Sidoti.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Ralf Esper
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949-574-3860
[email protected]


