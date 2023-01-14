BURNS J W & CO INC/NY recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $548.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.58%), MSFT(6.45%), and V(4.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BURNS J W & CO INC/NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BURNS J W & CO INC/NY bought 16,003 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 368,639. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/14/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $134.76 per share and a market cap of $2,143.54Bil. The stock has returned -21.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-book ratio of 42.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.48 and a price-sales ratio of 5.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BURNS J W & CO INC/NY bought 3,383 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 10,737. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 01/14/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $489.57 per share and a market cap of $457.43Bil. The stock has returned 6.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-book ratio of 6.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BURNS J W & CO INC/NY reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 24,423 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 01/14/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $48.88 per share and a market cap of $200.80Bil. The stock has returned -18.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BURNS J W & CO INC/NY bought 2,576 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 3,576. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 01/14/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $361.62 per share and a market cap of $343.60Bil. The stock has returned 46.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-book ratio of 34.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.83 and a price-sales ratio of 11.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

BURNS J W & CO INC/NY reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 7,477 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.59.

On 01/14/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $113.51 per share and a market cap of $197.91Bil. The stock has returned -10.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-book ratio of 5.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

