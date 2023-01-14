E&G Advisors, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2000 WEST LOOP S. HOUSTON, TX 77027

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 198 stocks valued at a total of $266.00Mil. The top holdings were VIG(13.55%), IWF(9.10%), and VTV(4.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were E&G Advisors, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 117,025 shares in ARCA:DBMF, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.26 during the quarter.

On 01/14/2023, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF traded for a price of $28.4 per share and a market cap of $923.00Mil. The stock has returned 16.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.43.

E&G Advisors, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 10,735 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 01/14/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.92 per share and a market cap of $86.48Bil. The stock has returned -9.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

E&G Advisors, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 4,672 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 01/14/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $223.64 per share and a market cap of $60.77Bil. The stock has returned -21.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a price-book ratio of 8.94.

E&G Advisors, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 5,963 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 01/14/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $156.66 per share and a market cap of $67.13Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a price-book ratio of 4.53.

E&G Advisors, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 9,110 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 01/14/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $89.95 per share and a market cap of $41.78Bil. The stock has returned 48.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.