SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12980 Foster Street Overland Park, KS 66213

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $172.00Mil. The top holdings were LMBS(12.60%), VIG(11.23%), and ACWV(10.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC /ADV reduced their investment in BATS:ACWV by 53,119 shares. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.59.

On 01/14/2023, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $97.34 per share and a market cap of $4.66Bil. The stock has returned -5.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

The guru established a new position worth 118,140 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 3.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.7 during the quarter.

On 01/14/2023, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $48.92 per share and a market cap of $11.15Bil. The stock has returned 3.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.12.

During the quarter, SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC /ADV bought 59,744 shares of NAS:PDBC for a total holding of 736,327. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.16.

On 01/14/2023, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $14.92 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned 16.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 5,619 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 01/14/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $156.66 per share and a market cap of $67.13Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a price-book ratio of 4.53.

During the quarter, SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC /ADV bought 16,241 shares of NAS:LMBS for a total holding of 447,839. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 01/14/2023, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $48 per share and a market cap of $4.67Bil. The stock has returned -1.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.