Joule Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $151.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(8.51%), QQQ(6.52%), and SCHD(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Joule Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Joule Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 31,918 shares. The trade had a 4.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 01/14/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $178.76 per share and a market cap of $56.35Bil. The stock has returned 5.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Joule Financial, LLC bought 11,073 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 34,320. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 01/14/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $280.97 per share and a market cap of $152.24Bil. The stock has returned -25.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a price-book ratio of 6.00.

During the quarter, Joule Financial, LLC bought 43,280 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 114,881. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 01/14/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.95 per share and a market cap of $46.50Bil. The stock has returned -1.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

The guru established a new position worth 33,122 shares in NAS:BND, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.52 during the quarter.

On 01/14/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $73.97 per share and a market cap of $87.80Bil. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Joule Financial, LLC bought 19,516 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 31,712. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.57.

On 01/14/2023, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.47 per share and a market cap of $38.49Bil. The stock has returned -12.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

