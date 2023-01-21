QT Imaging, Inc., a medical imaging company focused on the development and clinical adoption of novel products for breast cancer imaging (“QT Imaging”), today announced participation of John Klock, MD, Chief Executive Officer, in the Third Annual B. Riley Securities Oncology Conference, on January 18th and 19th. The event will feature one-on-one discussions, fireside chats, and presentations regarding cancer treatment, testing, and monitoring modalities with public and private healthcare companies.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fqtimaging.com%2Fevents-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging is a vertically integrated medical imaging company in the business of manufacturing ultra-low frequency transmitted sound imaging systems for breast and body imaging. QT Imaging’s FDA-cleared breast scanner is deployed in three US and two foreign locations. QT Imaging is entering a commercial growth phase and is in final stages of combining with GigCapital5, Inc. (“GigCapital5”) (NYSE: GIA.U; GIA; GIA.WS) to go public in the first half of 2023. The GigCapital5 joint Proxy Statement/prospectus and the Registration Statement in which these are contained, and other reports can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s web site (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov). QT Imaging would use the proceeds of the merger to further expand its commercial activities.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5 is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While GigCapital5’s efforts to identify a target business may span many industries, the focus of GigCapital5’s search is for prospects within the technology, media and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, advanced medical equipment, intelligent automation and sustainable industries. GigCapital5 was sponsored by GigAcquisitions5, LLC, which was founded by GigFounders, LLC, each a member entity of GigCapital Global, and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

On December 8, 2022, GigCapital5 entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) with QT Imaging and QTI Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of GigCapital5 (“Merger Sub” and the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, the “Business Combination”). Pursuant to the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into QT Imaging (the “Merger”), with QT Imaging as the surviving company in the Merger (the “Surviving Corporation”), and after giving effect to the Merger, the Surviving Corporation will be a wholly owned subsidiary of GigCapital5, which will be renamed as QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (“QTI Holdings”).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the businesses of GigCapital5 and QT Imaging may differ from their actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations of the management of QT Imaging with respect to the business and prospects of QT Imaging and the QTscan® and other products of QT Imaging, the benefits of the proposed Business Combination, the plans, expectations and intentions of QT Imaging and GigCapital5, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed Business Combination, the timing of the completion of the proposed Business Combination and the future performance of QT Imaging, including the anticipated impact of the proposed Business Combination on this performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of GigCapital5 and QT Imaging and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability of GigCapital5, QT Imaging and QTI Holdings to issue equity or equity-linked securities in connection with the proposed Business Combination or in the future, (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties following the announcement of the proposed Business Combination and the Business Combination Agreement; (3) the inability to complete the proposed Business Combination, including the risk that any regulatory approvals or the SEC’s declaration of the effectiveness of the Proxy Statement are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect QTI Holdings or the expected benefits of the proposed Business Combination or due to failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of GigCapital5 and QT Imaging or other conditions to closing; (4) the amount of redemption requests made by GigCapital5’s stockholders; (5) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on (x) the parties’ ability to consummate the proposed Business Combination and (y) the business of QT Imaging and QTI Holdings; (6) the receipt of an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative business transaction that could interfere with the proposed Business Combination; (7) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of QTI Holdings’ common stock on the New York Stock Exchange or any other Exchange following the proposed Business Combination; (8) the risk that the proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (9) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of QTI Holdings to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (10) costs related to the proposed Business Combination; (11) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (12) the demand for QT Imaging’s and QTI Holdings’ services together with the possibility that QT Imaging or QTI Holdings may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (13) risks and uncertainties related to QT Imaging’s business, including, but not limited to, the ability of QT Imaging to increase sales of its output products in accordance with its plan; (14) risks related to the rollout of QT Imaging’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; (15) the effects of competition on QT Imaging’s business; (16) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; and (17) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” sections of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC by GigCapital5 and (y) other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by GigCapital5. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. GigCapital5 and QT Imaging do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

For more information on QT Imaging, please visit the company's website at: www.qtimaging.com.

