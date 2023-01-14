Uncommon Cents Investing LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $272.00Mil. The top holdings were ASA(3.01%), ADM(2.99%), and KR(2.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 15,855 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.75.

On 01/14/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $121.47 per share and a market cap of $151.36Bil. The stock has returned 51.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought 32,880 shares of NYSE:IP for a total holding of 72,190. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.88.

On 01/14/2023, International Paper Co traded for a price of $38.25 per share and a market cap of $13.60Bil. The stock has returned -18.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Paper Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought 1,840 shares of NYSE:ELV for a total holding of 3,440. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $478.49.

On 01/14/2023, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $483 per share and a market cap of $115.35Bil. The stock has returned 9.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ADM by 10,645 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.33.

On 01/14/2023, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $88.4 per share and a market cap of $48.56Bil. The stock has returned 26.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KR by 15,659 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.51.

On 01/14/2023, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $45.22 per share and a market cap of $32.37Bil. The stock has returned -6.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-book ratio of 3.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

