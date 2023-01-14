Walter Public Investments Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 WESTMOUNT SQUARE, FLOOR 18 WESTMOUNT, Z4 H3Z2P9

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $301.00Mil. The top holdings were BJ(6.49%), MSFT(6.28%), and ICE(5.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Walter Public Investments Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 81,206-share investment in NAS:MDLZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.11 during the quarter.

On 01/14/2023, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $67.06 per share and a market cap of $91.58Bil. The stock has returned 1.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Walter Public Investments Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ATVI by 53,057 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.3.

On 01/14/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $76.66 per share and a market cap of $60.00Bil. The stock has returned 20.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.63 and a price-sales ratio of 8.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Walter Public Investments Inc. bought 69,073 shares of NYSE:PLNT for a total holding of 154,946. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.03.

On 01/14/2023, Planet Fitness Inc traded for a price of $83.69 per share and a market cap of $6.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Planet Fitness Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 99.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.66 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Walter Public Investments Inc. bought 43,600 shares of NYSE:GGG for a total holding of 196,579. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.17.

On 01/14/2023, Graco Inc traded for a price of $70.62 per share and a market cap of $11.90Bil. The stock has returned -7.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Graco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.76 and a price-sales ratio of 5.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Walter Public Investments Inc. bought 5,195 shares of NYSE:TMO for a total holding of 20,694. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.63.

On 01/14/2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $583.84 per share and a market cap of $228.98Bil. The stock has returned -2.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.