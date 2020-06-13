SAN DIEGO

Jan. 14, 2023

June 13, 2020

December 31, 2022

March 13, 2023

[email protected]

December 26

December 27, 2022

December 31, 2022

New York Times

$2 billion

$7.2 billion

Geller Rudman

San Diego, CA

[email protected]







/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) publicly traded securities betweenand, inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. Captioned, No. 23-cv-00115 (S.D. Tex.), theclass action lawsuit charges Southwest Airlines and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Southwest Airlines is a major U.S.-based airline carrier.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Southwest Airlines continuously downplayed or ignored the serious issues with the technology it used to schedule flights and crews, and how it stood to be affected worse than other airlines in the event of inclement weather; and (ii) Southwest Airlines did not discuss how its unique point-to-point service and aggressive flight schedule could leave it prone to greater cancellations in the event of inclement weather.During the 2022 winter season, storms disrupted the holiday travel season. As a result, Southwest Airlines cancelled thousands of flights, accounting for the vast majority of domestic flight cancellations. Thereafter, onand, several news outlets published various articles detailing Southwest Airlines' operational meltdown. For example,published an article entitled "US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations." On this news, Southwest Airlines' stock price dropped more than 12%.Then, onpublished an article entitled "The Shameful Open Secret Behind Southwest's Failure," which discussed how it was an "open secret" within Southwest Airlines that it needed to modernize its scheduling systems. On this news, Southwest Airlines' stock price declined, further damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired publicly traded Southwest Airlines securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors in 2021 – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900,92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-deadline-southwest-airlines-co-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit--luv-301721780.html



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP



