bettermoo(d) Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO), (OTCQB:MOOOF), (Frankfurt:0I5, WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 9,090,909 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.33 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Share") of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one (1) Share for a period of twenty-four months following the closing date of the Financing at the exercise price of $0.41 per Share.

In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finders' fees and/or issue finders' warrants on the same terms as the Warrants, to eligible parties who have assisted by introducing subscribers to the Financing.

The Company will issue common shares of the Company to Amalfi Corporate Services Ltd., an arm's length third-party, equal to 1% of the aggregate Units issued, in consideration for administrative services rendered in support of the Financing.

Pursuant to applicable securities laws, all securities issued under the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality products through online and in-store retail platforms. Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences for their customer base while demonstrating - pioneering beverage technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Steve Pear
Chief Executive Officer and Director
bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bettermoo.com
Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including the anticipated use of the proceeds of the Financing and the corporate objectives of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735271/bettermood-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement-of-up-to-3-Million

